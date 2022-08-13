Georgia National Fairgrounds hosting consignment sale through Sunday

The Tykes, Tots & Teens consignment sale is back at the Georgia National Fairgrounds from August 11-14.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Tykes, Tots & Teens consignment sale is back at the Georgia National Fairgrounds from August 11-14.

Local vendors are selling children’s goods from clothes to toys to school supplies. Prices are set individually by the vendors, and anyone can come to buy.

The last day of the sale, on Sunday, will be “Discount Day.” Any item with a star on the sticker is 50% off. “Dollar Dash” will be held later that day. Anything with a bold letter “D” on it is just $1.

The sale helps thousands of people, and the amount of vendors grows each year.

This particular sale has 800 vendors. One of those vendors is Melody Green.

“Financially right now it’s hard, and so I think it makes it nice that we have this opportunity to come to this kind of a place where you get to see just amazing amounts of not only clothing but shoes, toys, pretty much anything that you can think of is here that you might need,” she said.

