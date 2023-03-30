Perry defeats Baldwin 11-0 in both games of a doubleheader

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Panthers dominated Baldwin 11-0 in both games in a doubleheader, with each game only lasting five innings due to the mercy rule.

In game one, the Panthers scored three runs in the third and eight in the fourth inning. In game two, Perry scored two runs in the first, five in the second, and four in the third.

Perry’s starting pitcher for game one, Ben McDow, struck out 12 of the 15 batters he faced and had eight consecutive strikeouts from the second inning to the fourt

With the two victories, Perry has won nine games in a row and is 17-3 on the season.