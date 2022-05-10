Perry and Houston County host Elite Eight matchups in the GHSA Baseball State Playoffs

Houston County to face Buford in a game three decider for a spot in the Final Four.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA baseball Elite Eight matchups began today, and the Perry Panthers hosted the Cedartown Bulldogs in the 4A bracket.

The Bulldogs scored three early runs in the top of the first; however, Perry scored two runs to cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the frame.

The score remained the same until the top of the sixth when Cedartown scored three runs after loading the bases. The Bulldogs added one more in the top of the seventh, and they went on to claim game one 8-3.

Cedartown took that momentum into game two, as they ended Perry’s season with a 5-2 win in game two.

Houston County hosted the Buford Wolves in the 6A Elite Eight.

Game one was scoreless until the top of the sixth when the Wolves hit two solo home runs; however, the Bears tied the game in the bottom of the inning.

Buford scored another two runs in the seventh, but the Bears couldn’t match it a second time as they lost game one 4-2.

Game two was tied at six until Houston County hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to claim game two 7-6.

A game three decider for a spot in the 6A Final Four will be played tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Houston County.