Pediatrician offers tips for parents to avoid dehydration as high temperatures continue

Atrium Health Navicent wants to make sure kids are drinking enough water this summer.

Dr. Christy Peterson says children should be drinking at least eight ounces of water for every hour they spend playing outside.

She says sports drinks are unnecessary for kids’ hydration.

“Those sports drinks are necessary for some elite athletes, but children are usually not pushing themselves to the point where they need the electrolytes and sugars that’s in those sports drinks,” she said. “Water is the most important thing to push.”

Peterson says parents should watch out for excessive sweating or lack of urination. She adds that a properly hydrated child should be going to the restroom about every three hours.