Pedestrian safety hits close to home for Macon man

Mayor Lester Miller addressing the Pedestrian Safety Review Board at City Hall

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – L.J. Malone lost his father in 2018 when he was hit by a car in. Since then, L.J. has committed his life to pedestrian safety.

June is National Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month. As part of the month, Macon-Bibb’s Pedestrian Safety Review Board is sharing important safety information.

L.J.’s father, Lee Malone, was fatally struck while crossing Gray Highway.

“He actually didn’t make it to the cross walk,” L.J. Malone said. “Which probably would’ve saved him or probably would’ve been a better option, but he tried to cross a section . . .I guess he had saw other people cross that section.”

Now a volunteer with the Pedestrian Safety Review Board, Malone spends his time spreading the word about pedestrian safety.

“Death doesn’t care if it’s a state road or federal highway or local road, that’s something we can all remember,” Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said. “A lot of times, people say we’re spending money on things like lights for people. Would you rather them not do anything? The bright t-shirts, would you rather us not do anything?”

Macon-Bibb County has allotted $500,000 for additional sidewalks, lights and signage in its latest budget.

