Peach County Schools, Macon Mayhem raise Autism Awareness

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- As a part of Autism Awareness Month, the Macon Mayhem wore jerseys designed by special education students from Byron Elementary and Byron Middle School.

The jerseys were worn on April 2 as a part of the Mayhem’s Autism Awareness night. Students and staff from Byron got a chance to visit practice and a game.

Director of Game Operations and Community Relations, Zackary Smith, said getting more people connected with hockey helps grow the game.

Cara Windham is a special education teacher at Byron Elementary. She said having a deep connection and exposing her students to this experience, is why she loves teaching.

“It’s really important to have that personal connection with each child in you classroom because if they know that you love them they will give you everything they have”, said Windham.

The Macon Mayhem auctioned off the jerseys worn on Autism Awareness night. The team raised nearly $10,000 dollars for the Anchor of Hope Foundation.