Peach County introduces Marquis Westbrook

Peach County officially announced the hiring of Marquis Westbrook on Jan. 9.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Since former Peach County football head coach Chad Campbell stepped away after 16 seasons at the helm, the Trojans found their new leader, Marquis Westbrook, who happens to be one of the best in the state.

Westbrook led the Warner Robins Demons to a 50-9 record while appearing in four consecutive GHSA 5A state title games and won back-to-back state championships in 2020 and 2021 over his four-year tenure as the head coach. And now, the Peach County Trojans hope to see him bring that success to Fort Valley.

“When we are looking for a coach, we are looking for somebody that has a resume. That has won. That has been to a state championship game and has won that state championship,” said Peach County athletic director Greg Ellison. “So that’s what we were looking for, somebody who can continue that winning tradition.”

Playing high school football at Crisp County and being in Middle Georgia for the entirety of his coaching career, Westbrook is familiar with what football means to the community in Peach County.

“It’s one of the jobs that a lot of coaches, you know, really like to have. It’s a close-knit community,” said Westbrook. “They care about football; it’s one of the things that’s really important. It’s the fabric of the community.”

Westbrook has been with the Trojans for just under two weeks and has already begun to impact his student-athletes.

“Ever since he came, he’s been making me better,” said Peyton Joseph, sophomore offensive lineman. “Showing me the ways to be better in the classroom, through the hallways, and as a man on the football field.”

In year one, Westbrook is looking to set the foundation for the years to come.

“I just want to get in here and just hit the ground running. Just be as efficient as possible,” said Westbrook. “That they learn the pace of practice, and that they go compete every day and they compete against each other. And that they understand that winning just doesn’t happen on Fridays; it happens throughout the week.”

Westbrook will look to get Peach County its first state title since 2009.