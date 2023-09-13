‘PAW Patrol Live!’ makes its way to Macon this weekend

Join Ryder and his team of pups as they embark on a pirate-themed adventure.

Paw Patrol Live

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is making it’s way to the Macon Coliseum this weekend. Guests will see Ryder and his team of pups embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure through music, puzzles and clues.

The show is geared toward kids ages two to six, but show organizer say there is something for the entire family. And you do not have to be familiar with the TV show to enjoy the performance.

There will be four shows in Macon. Click here for show times and tickets.