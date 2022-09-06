Participants take their mark in 45th annual Macon Labor Day Road Race

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Participants of the 45th Annual Labor Day Road Race started off their Labor holiday with a good run with friends.

Racers took their marks early Monday morning. Almost 1,300 people came out to celebrate the holiday with a run through downtown Macon.

“It feels great,” participant E.J. Durham of Macon said. “It felt a whole lot better than I thought it would, because my legs wanted to give out half way.”

The 5K started at the intersection of Vineville and Pio Nono Avenues, and the 10k race started on Forsyth Road near Wesleyan College.

F.M. Barron, the president of the Macon Tracks Running Club, says it’s great to have everyone racing again.

“People enjoy the course,” Barron said. “They enjoy coming and seeing all of their friends, because there’s been a lot of races canceled during Covid, so it’s great to get everyone back together again, kind of like a family reunion.”

This is the second time the Macon Tracks Running Club has held the event in-person since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Participants from different age groups ran Monday, like 81-year-old Felton Watson, who’s run the race for 45 years.

“It felt good,” Watson said, “I wasn’t sure that I would be able to make it this week, because I got a little slight injury in my left leg, so my goal was just to finish today and not worry about time. ”

“Keep this race going,” Steve Bell of Atlanta said. “I love it. It’s an awesome atmosphere, and anybody who hasn’t run this race before, definitely come out. It’s perfect for PR.”

Awards were given out to the top 3 overall for male and female categories for the 5K and 10K

Top 3 overall for males in the 10K:

John Green, age 24, Milledgeville, Ga Russell Coleman, age 45, Warner Robins, Ga Dustin Buttigieg, age 42, Juliette, Ga

Top 3 overall for females in the 10K:

Marina Van Sickle, age 23, Warner Robins, Ga Rachel Hopkins, age 54, Athens, Ga Lea Anne Walters, age 39, Macon, Ga

Top 3 overall for males in 5K:

Nathan Dummit, age 19, Macon, Ga Steve Bell, age 50, Kennesaw, Ga Brent Fields, age 50, Wahalla, Sc

Top 3 overall for females in 5K: