Panda Express improves musical playground at children’s hospital

Panda Express restaurant group committed to raise $441,992 for the effort.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Patients at the Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital will have an improved place to play.

Panda Express restaurant group committed to raise $441,992 to improve the existing musical playground outside the children’s hospital.

The hospital held a ribbon cutting for the updated park on Thursday.

“We are incredibly thankful to Panda Express for this generous pledge which will do so much to help patients at Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital,” said Atrium Health Navicent President Delvecchio Finley. “By creating a Panda Cares Center of Hope space for children to play, we hope that we’ll be helping these young patients to have an outlet to help them smile and experience joy during times which may be very difficult for them and their families.”

Panda Express is a Children’s Miracle Network partner, and there are three locations in Middle Georgia. Since 2007, the national corporation has raised more than $120 million in partnership with CMN hospitals.