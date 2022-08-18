Pace Center for Girls receives grant from United HealthCare

The Pace Center for Girls plans to provide more mental and behavioral health services to girls in Bibb and Peach Counties.

It’s thanks to a $160,000 grant from United HealthCare.

The Pace Center for Girls plans to hire two more therapists to add to the three it already has.

The center focuses on reaching girls ages 11-17 . This grant will also allow families to get involved with sessions.

Program manager Rebecca Richard says they meet with girls at schools, at home or at the center.

“When we meet with a girl, we’re like, ‘Hey, you have at least one hour a week to talk about, be about, learn about anything that you want to, so it really depends,'” Richard said.

According to the center, it helped a total of 64 girls last year, and with the grant funding, it hopes to double that number this year.

The center is located inside the Booker T. Washington center on Monroe Street in Macon.