Over 80 universities flocked to Mercer University for their annual prospect football camp

Approximately 350 college coaches attended the camp.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer University hosted its annual prospect football camp at Five Star Stadium, with over 80 universities in attendance.

Approximately 350 college coaches were on the field scouting the talent and hoping to find players that could positively impact their programs in the future.

Participants were ninth-graders through college seniors, allowing even college students a last-chance opportunity to make a collegiate football team.

The camp is an excellent way for student-athletes to gain exposure to football programs around the country, regardless of their skill level and experience.

“If you’re a fast kid, but you don’t have a lot of film yet, you come out here, and you run a good 40, you turn some heads, and now people want to find out more about you,” said Mercer football head coach Drew Cronic. “They want to continue to evaluate you. So if you get some people to notice you out here, you’re a big, good-looking kid, you run around good, you make some plays, and then maybe somebody goes back and really watches your film. And so you never know. It just helps kids.”

Five Star Stadium will be busy on Friday with a new group of high school football players participating in the second and final prospect camp while looking to earn a free college education.