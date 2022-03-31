Oprah producing remake of classic movie

According to the Southern Casting Call, a remake of 'The Color Purple' will be filmed in Macon.

Movie set on Third and Poplar street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new building has popped up at the intersection of Third and Poplar Streets, and it’s part of a movie set.

Oprah Winfrey, who was in the original release of the film in 1985, is producing the remake of the classic film.

The architecture of Macon may have influenced the movie being filmed in downtown.

“It sort of fits historically,” Vice President of Development for Visit Macon Aaron Buzza said. “And they can build a set around the park that allows them to do the things that they want to do.”

Buzza could not confirm if the movie set is for filming the remake but did confirm it is for a Warner Brothers Production.

Due to filming, there will be road closures along Poplar and Third streets April 6-8.



