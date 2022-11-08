‘Operation Voter Turn-Out’ to get people to polls

If you don't have a ride to the polls, several Macon churches are stepping in to help.

Church volunteers will take you to your voting location on Tuesday. They call it “Operation Voter Turn-Out.”

Rides to the polls begin at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6:30 p.m. Churches have divided Macon into five sections. You can find your neighborhood here and then call the number that matches your area.

Pastor Marvin Colbert says they’re ready to help.

“There’s someone there to help,” he said. “You don’t have to sit around at home and think, ‘How am I going to get to the polls?’ We really have put this system together to help you get there, and we just simply hope that you give us a call so that we can give you some assistance.”