Only one day of high school baseball regular season action remains

The GHSA baseball playoffs begin April 27.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After tonight’s action, just one day of high school regular season baseball remains. Still, tonight, the 3A Region 2 regular-season title was on the line as Mary Persons Bulldogs hosted the Pike County Pirates.

In the top of the first inning, with a guy on second and two outs, Pike County’s pitcher, Braden Osbolt, a Kennesaw State University signee, hit a double to right field to score a run. Then after a walk, the Pirates hit a single to right field, scoring another two runs, ending a 22-minute half-inning and going up 3-0.

Pike County scores on a single to right field in the top of the second inning, but a bad throw from the catcher to the second baseman allows the runner from third to score, giving the Pirates a 5-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, with a guy on first, the Pirates hit a streamer down the left-field line that stays fair and brings in one run, followed by another run scored on an RBI single.

Then with the Pirates up 7-0 and bases loaded with one out, Pike County nails a double to right field, scoring two runs. The Pirates would add another five runs in the fourth inning, ultimately winning 14-0.

With the victory, Pike County claims the 3A Region 2 regular-season title.

Here are a few more scores from around Middle Georgia.

Stratford Academy lost to Strong Rock Christian 5-4.

Tattnall Square Academy lost to Savannah Christian 6-5.

Baldwin beat Rutland 8-5.

The GHSA baseball playoffs begin on Wednesday, April 27.