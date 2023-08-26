One dead, two injured in Telfair County shooting

The GBI says Harris hit a man multiple times with a bat, then the man shot Harris, who later died at the scene.

LUMBER CITY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead and two other people are in stable condition after a shooting early Friday morning in Telfair County.

On August 25 around 1:00 a.m., the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance with a death investigation at 690 Big Horse Creek Road in Lumber City.

According to the GBI, Telfair County 911 received a call that a man, 29-year-old Richard Harris, had been shot. The GBI says Harris hit a man multiple times with a bat, then the man shot Harris, who later died at the scene. During the incident, two other people were also shot and received minor injuries.

No arrest has been made at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman, GA at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Oconee District Attorney’s Office for review.