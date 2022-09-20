One boy hospitalized, another in custody after Fort Valley shooting

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting in Fort Valley Tuesday morning left one boy hospitalized, and another boy in custody at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

According to Fort Valley Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of East Church Street Tuesday in reference to a person shot– when they arrived, they found that the victim was a male juvenile who had been shot in his lower extremities. He was taken to Atrium Navicent Health by Peach EMS.

Through investigation, officers found that another juvenile male was the suspect behind the shooting. Officers apprehended the boy in the vicinity of the incident after a foot chase. He is currently being held at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center on Aggravated Assault Charges.