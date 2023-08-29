One arrested, one injured in Cordele shooting

The investigation revealed a fight began between Woodson and the victim at The Legion on South 10th Street.

CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –One man is in the hospital, another is in jail after a fight leads to a shooting in Cordele. The Cordele Police Department says officers were called to Crisp Regional Hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, in reference to a person being shot. says officers were called to Crisp Regional Hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, in reference to a person being shot.

When officers arrived, they met with a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy who had already taken the suspected shooter, 33-year-old Octavious Woodson into custody. They say the 33-year-old victim, had been shot once in the lower back.

The investigation revealed a fight began between Woodson and the victim at ‘The Legion’ on South 10th Street. Woodson allegedly shot the victim, and the victim then fled the scene. Woodson then allegedly went to a home on West 18th Avenue, where he thought the victim was, and shot toward the home and the residents. After shooting towards the home, Woodson went to Crisp Regional to allegedly confront the victim again. Hospital Security and a Crisp County Deputy confronted Woodson and arrested him.