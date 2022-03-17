Ocmulgee National Park receives grant to raise awareness

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative received a grant to raise awareness for the Ocmulgee National Historical Park.

The Knight Foundation awarded the $200,000 grant. The money will be used for advertising for the park as it works toward National Park status.

Executive Director of the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative, Seth Clark, says National Park status would have a major economical impact on Macon.

“With a National Park and Preserve status… we’re looking at a potential 208 million dollar of increased economic activity,” said Clark.

In 2019 congress expanded the park to its status of a National and Historic Park.

Clark says he will look for Congress to once again expand the park to a National Park and Preserve, the highest rank a park can have.

