Northside HS introduces Ben Bailey as the football head coach

Bailey served as the offensive coordinator at Peach County HS in 2022.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Northside high school football team has a new face at the helm, Ben Bailey.

Bailey takes over for former head coach Chad Alligood who resigned just over a month ago to accept the athletic director position at Jones County HS.

Bailey served as the offensive coordinator at Peach County in 2022, leading the Trojans to 32.1 points per game. He also served as the OC at Houston County from 2019-2021.

Bailey plans to bring that high-powered offense to Northside, but his goals go beyond just the football field.

“We’re going to talk about the Northside DNA. You think of Northside; you think of tradition. You think of the DNA in these kids, and they grew up wanting to play football here. So we’re going to talk about that discipline and accountability and everything about being a Northside family, so we’re excited about that as well,” said Bailey.

Bailey will look to lead the Eagles to their first region title since 2014.