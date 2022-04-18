Northside High School put into lockdown and searched after bomb threat prank call

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An apparent prank call Monday morning led Northside High School in Houston County to be placed under lockdown and searched by authorities.

According to a social media post by the Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to a bomb threat at Northside High School which was called in around 9:07 a.m.

The school was placed on lockdown, and officers searched the building. No explosives were found, and school returned to normal operations. WRPD ends the post saying that the call was “apparently a prank”.