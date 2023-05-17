Northern Monroe County water system under boil water advisory

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — All North Monroe County water system customers are under a boil water advisory until at least Thursday morning (May 18th).

According to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners, the county’s water system management firm reconnected its North Monroe County water system to Butts County’s water system Tuesday afternoon after repairs were completed to the broken motor starter at the Butts County water plant. For more than a day starting on Monday, the north system of Monroe County’s water system was receiving water from the city of Forsyth on an emergency basis via a fire truck.

As of Wednesday morning, water levels and pressure are rising back to normal, but North Monroe County water system customers are being urged to continue conserving water until the tanks have fully been refilled. Water officials are submitting a 24-hour bacteria test for state approval– once that test is passed, the boil water advisory will hopefully be lifted around Thursday morning.

The boil water advisory does not apply to customers on the City of Forsyth’s water system or Monroe County’s South water system.

The North Monroe County water system includes all areas along Johnstonville Road and to the north of Johnstonville Road (excluding the Riata, River Forest, and River Walk subdivisions). These customers are being advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food.