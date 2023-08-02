Nonprofit transforms Warner Robins home for child with special needs

A Warner Robins home has been transformed by Sunshine on a Ranney Day, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that designs custom rooms for children with special needs.

The recipient is Ellie Graff, a 4-year-old with a rare genetic disease called Pontocerebellar Hypoplasia. The organization, which is focuses on easing the burden for families like the Graffs, built a dream bedroom and a new wheelchair-accessible bathroom for Ellie.

The home renovation was made possible through a nomination by Coy Bowles of the Zac Brown Band.

“Being able to give them a safe space for Ellie, to be able to live, for them to be able to take care of her and really, just ease a little bit of the burden for them, is really a phenomenal thing and we’re really happy to help,” Executive Director Joe Lane explained.

Ellie’s mom says the changes will significantly alleviate some of the family’s challenges.

“How incredible they are with their time, and resources and just everything has been perfect really,” she said.

“Our team has been out here, and I have heard so many great things about this family and how much they’ve needed this tremendously,” CEO Holly Ranney said. “It’s going to be life changing for them.”

You can support the charity and get involved at sunshineonaranneyday.com.