Nice weekend on the way





High pressure will be keeping us in the clear across Middle Georgia on Saturday.

Although we will be starting out with temps in the 30s, we quickly warm back to the mid/upper 60s.

Overnight temps will once again drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.



By Sunday a cold front will approach the area, bringing increasing clouds during the day.

By the afternoon/evening we will see a chance for a few showers and maybe an isolated storm.

This system should move out of our area quickly, leaving us with a pleasant start to the week



Most of next week will be pretty quiet, weather-wise.

By the end of the week showers will start to move in on Thursday evening.

This rain will linger into Friday, bringing rain totals that will max out around 0.5″.

The biggest change will be a big drop in temps by next weekend.