NFL player Montravius Adams returns home to inspire Dooly County students

“I just want to come back and give back to the youth where I was and just see some of the kids,” Adams said. “We had a great day so far. For me personally, just seeing the kids’ facial expressions, hearing the laughter and hearing the cheering.”

The former Auburn Tiger, who’s currently a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers but has also spent time with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers, hosted a field day and participated in a Q&A session with students about his experience playing in the NFL.

“I think that kids need to feel you and see you, so they can believe that it’s real, and for me today, that was what I feel like they seen,” Adams said.

The visit meant a lot to students and the community, according to Principal Dr. Hollie Walters.

“The students don’t see a famous NFL player often, especially one that’s from their county that went through the same halls that they did and was taught by the same teachers that they’re taught by,” Dr. Walters said. “So it means a whole lot to the kids and the community.”

Dr. Walters hopes Adams’ visit will inspire students to dream big and accomplish great things.

“We’re just grateful that he’s here so they can be exposed to that and so they can continue to dream as they are now,” Dr. Walters said.

During the event, Adams hosted various activities, including relay races, while food and games were sponsored by the community.