NewTown Macon develops new downtown lofts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NewTown Macon is moving forward with its goal of providing more housing downtown.

The non-profit organization recently completed the rehabilitation of the Lee Building on Third Street. It’s now been developed as vintage lofts available to rent.

NewTown Macon’s Director of Place, Emily Hopkins, says this is part of the organization’s strategic plan to add 600 lofts units to the downtown area.

“We’re working to improve downtown Macon in a comprehensive way and increasing residents is one of the big goals of that, so we’re looking to develop more lofts to increase the residents in the downtown Macon area,” Hopkins said. “This is just more opportunity for people to live in downtown Macon and be in our walkable urban core.”

NewTown Macon has already rehabilitated eight properties.

Office and Leasing Manager for NewTown Macon, George Thomas, says redeveloping places like the Lee Building is what brings people downtown.

“Rehabilitation is definitely one of our strong suites,” Thomas said. “And when you can save these old buildings, it keeps the character of downtown living.”

The building now has 29 residential lofts that offer a vintage look with new age flair.

“People like the historic charm, and when you can get the historic charm with new amenities, it’s a win-win,” Thomas said.

Hopkins says increasing housing creates more access to downtown Macon for residents.

“Our residents really contribute to the overall feeling and just the experience that you have in downtown Macon, so any time we have a chance to add more opportunities for people to enjoy, that is really exciting,” she said.

For more information about Lee Lofts and the renting process, contact (478) 722-9909.