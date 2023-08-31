Newtown Macon announces Downtown Diversity Initiative winners

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — NewTown Macon, in partnership with Macon-Middle Georgia Black Pages and funding from Wells Fargo, is helping Black-owned businesses in Macon by gifting $5,000 each to five local businesses through its Downtown Diversity Initiative.

“Macon is 54% African American,” winner Troy Cunningham of Smoked Eatz Mobile Kitchen said. “We need more African American businesses, and DDI puts you in a position to be able to do that.”

The Downtown Diversity Initiative is the latest effort by NewTown Macon to give back to the community, specifically targeting Black-owned businesses for growth and financial security.