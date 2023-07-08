New YKK AP manufacturing facility promises job growth in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A significant boost to local employment is on the horizon for Middle Georgia, thanks to a new partnership between YKK AP and JE Dunn. The two companies have teamed up to build a 400,000 square foot manufacturing facility for residential windows and doors.

The facility is expected to create 100 new jobs for residents in Macon and Middle Georgia, increasing the YKK workforce in Macon to 350.

The working conditions in the new facility are anticipated to be highly favorable.

“It’s gonna be pleasant to work in here,” JE Dunn Construction Superintendent Josh Oesterreicher said. “Everybody’s not gonna be sweating and miserable. It’s gonna be humidity controlled and heat controlled, so people are gonna want to fight for this job and keep this job.”

The development is also set to stimulate economic growth in the area.

“It means a lot to Macon-Bibb to retain the jobs here and actually create a few hundred more jobs too, so it means a lot to keep YKK here and have it expand in our town,” Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Board Chairman Robby Fountain said.

Construction is underway. Officials project the facility to be complete by October.