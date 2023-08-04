New Washington County Schools Superintendent shares vision for school year

Washington County Schools

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County School System is starting the new school year with a new superintendent. Vickie Harden graduated from Washington County High School and went on to work for 13 years in the classroom and 17 years as an assistant principal and administrator.

Harden visited 41Today to share her goals and vision for the school district. She also said her school district needs both community and parental support.

Harden also shared details about several construction projects underway at Washington County Schools. She also explained how the district plans to use the funding from an ESPLOST, if voters decide to renew the tax.