New Warner Robins trash collection service keeps fees from rising

Warner Robins entered a contract with G.F.L. Environmental to keep costs low after the city's former, more expensive agreement ended.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you live in Warner Robins, you may have noticed newer trash cans with green lids. That’s because a new waste collection service is operating in the city.

Residents won’t have to worry about their trash collection fee going up thanks to the city’s new contract with G.F.L. Environmental.

City government selected the new waste service provider after ending a 25-year contract with the Crisp County Solid Waste Management Authority in April.

“We had a very bad contract,” Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said. “It was not very favorable to the city of Warner Robins or to our constituents. At one point, trash was even being hauled from Houston County to Crisp County.”

According to Mayor Patrick, the old contract was costing taxpayers more to cover the expense. With G.F.L. Environmental, the collection fee will remain at $19.80 for residential trash pickup.

Mayor Patrick said the city was able to negotiate the new contract with G.F.L. to get the best quality service for the lowest price.

“That is a huge improvement, especially noting that all other municipalities around us, the majority of them had to increase their rates for trash,” she said. “So now ours can stay right where they are.”

The new contract went into effect June 1, but many Warner Robins residents may already have G.F.L. trash cans. That’s because the service provider was the subcontractor for the previous contract.

Mayor Patrick said this has made the transition process smoother. She encourages residents to learn about the new guidelines for trash collection.

“We’re still in the transition phase of going from the way they operated under the old contract and what’s required in the new contract,” she said. “So there may be some service disruptions out there, but if there are, please call the city of Warner Robins.”

You can find new guidelines and service dates here: https://gflenv.com/transwaste-warner-robins/city-of-warner-robins/

If you need to make changes to your trash collection service or have billing questions, call the City of Warner Robins at (478) 293-1000.