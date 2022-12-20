New State Court unveiled in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County officials held a dedication ceremony for the new State Court Tuesday.

Officials say it will help resolve confusion in the courtroom system.

The new courthouse includes two new courtrooms, a holding cell and office spaces.

“The building has turned out wonderfully well,” Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Tommy Stalnaker said. “We are anxious for the occupants to start moving in in January and be fully functional in February, and we’re looking forward to that. We very much appreciate the taxpayers providing the necessary revenues to build this facility through the approval of the SPLOST sales tax of 2018.”