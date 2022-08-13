New safety measures in place for Jones County football games

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fans who attend football games at Jones County High School will notice changes this season.

The Board of Education created more safety measures in an effort to keep fans safe in the stands.

Jones County High Principal Lance Rackley says one of the most noticeable changes for fans will be metal detectors at all entrances.

“We just ask for fans to bear with us if there’s a slight delay beyond what there accustomed to,” he said. “As many as we’re gonna have out there, we don’t think there will be much of a delay at all. We just want to ensure student safety, fan safety and also for everyone to have a great time, to feel secure while they’re out here just enjoying a great football game.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the school district to institute the metal detectors. Captain Travis Douglas says they’re prepared to keep games safe.

“There’s open dialogue between us and the school system making sure that we’re prepared for anything that may occur and making sure of students and the citizens are our top priority,” he said.

Jones County Superintendent Charles Lundy also commented on the new safety measures.

“We appreciate everyone understanding and working with us to keep all our fans, players, and staff members safe,” he said.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is also asking fans to bring clear bags and arrive early if they can to make the entry process easier.