(CNN)- A new report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) warns that advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to the loss of 14 million jobs in the next five years. According to the report, AI and machine learning specialists, sustainability specialists, and business intelligence analysts are among the three fastest-growing jobs. However, secretarial roles including bank tellers, cashiers, and data entry clerks are among the fastest declining jobs.

While the adoption of advanced technologies like AI could potentially save time and resources, it could also lead to a loss of personal connections and a decline in the quality of interactions, says American media theorist Douglas Rushkoff.

The report highlights the need for workers worldwide to adapt to the changing job market, as more companies adopt advanced technologies. However, with the battle over the debt ceiling in Washington D.C. entering the month of May, economic officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, warn that the U.S. government will go broke by summer unless Congress boosts the debt limit.

President Joe Biden and most Democratic lawmakers want the debt limit raised with no spending cuts. On the other hand, Republicans are pushing forward with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s “Limit Save and Grow Act of 2023,” which raises the debt limit but trims the budget.

As computers continue to get a stronger grip on the working world, the report from the WEF emphasizes the need for policymakers and business leaders to address the potential impact on the job market and ensure that workers are equipped with the necessary skills to succeed in the future.