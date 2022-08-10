New mom shares breastfeeding journey

Paige Parker is a new mom to her second child, a 3-week-old baby named Alice. She says she was able to breastfeed her first daughter for nine months, and when it came to decide on the plan for Alice, she decided she wanted to try breastfeeding again.

She’s sharing her story during National Breastfeeding Month.

“So far we have been doing pretty well,” she said. “We had a little struggle the first couple of weeks trying to figure it out with each other, but we had some assistance from some lactation consultants and some friends who had been through it.”

Parker worked with Ashley O’Neal, a lactation nurse at Piedmont Macon. O’Neal says she ideally likes to work with mothers before delivery to educate them and help build a relationship. Once a mother delivers, O’Neal says she comes in and helps with all aspects of breastfeeding.

“I will help the mother learn how to latch,” O’Neal said. “I give them some pointers on positioning and how the latch should look and let them know it should not be painful. There may be some discomfort, but there shouldn’t be any sharp pains or anything like that.”

O’Neal says there are many benefits to breastfeeding.

“Typically you’ll see children that are less sick,” she said. “If they are, they battle the illness faster. It helps with childhood obesity and allergies. They get all kinds of antibodies from mom.”

Parker says if you’re struggling with breastfeeding your baby, you should know you’re not alone. She encourages mothers to reach out for help, but she says the most important thing is to make sure your baby is fed.

“As long as your child is gaining weight and healthy and you’re happy,” she said. “You have to be a happy mother to keep your child happy. As long as that baby is being fed and is growing, you’re doing the right thing.”

O’Neal says you can reach out to Piedmont Macon to get in contact with a lactation consultant. Atrium Health Navicent also offers a free breastfeeding class.

Additionally, you can contact your health provider for local breastfeeding resources.