New hotel, apartments coming to downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission approved a new hotel and apartment building this week.

The project will make its new home at 678 Poplar Street.



The project, which will stand six stories tall, will hold more than 200 apartment units and more than 150 hotel rooms.

It’s set to include ground level that will hold an area for shops.

P&Z Executive Director Jeffery Ruggieri says he wants to make sure projects like this are seen through to the end.

“A lot of times in the past, big projects like this would die the death of a thousand cuts,” he said. “But I’m here to change that and fix that and make sure things get done that really help the community.”

Obterra Capital is the developer of the planned hotel. The Chief Development Officer for the company, Naomi Mirsky, said it will serve as a hub for entertainment.

“It does bring a lot more people to come down there and to see what’s going on and to experience whatever events are happening in that area,” Mirsky said. “It’s entertainment, but it’s also a hotel.”

Ruggiere says Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning, along with the Macon-Bibb Commissioners, worked to get the project approved.

Mirsky says construction will start next year.







