New E-11A BACN aircraft at Robins Air Force Base enhances military defense communications

The arrival of the E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) aircraft marks a new mission at Robins Air Force Base, aiming to improve the nation's military defense by strengthening communication between units.

The BACN arrived at the base on April 24 under the command of the newly activated 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron (ACCS). Lieutenant Colonel Scott Sevigny, Commander of the 18th ACCS, explained the goal of the new flying mission is to extend the range of radio channels, enabling better communication between units with different types of radios and data links.

“We basically extend the range of a lot of communication systems, be they radio or data link, and then we allow people that have different types of radios and data links to be able to communicate with each other that otherwise would not be able to,” he said.

The BACN’s communications relay and gateway system will provide military commanders with a versatile means of exchanging information for a common operational picture.

“We want to make sure we have all our warfighters as much as possible with a common operational picture as we normally refer to it so that everybody knows what’s going on at the same,” Sevigny said.

According to the base, the new mission requires significant resources and manpower to get off the ground.

“It’s kind of a monumental task standing up a squadron and started off with a small group of people,” Senior Master Sergeant Christe Conn, Enlisted Leader for the 18th ACCS, said. “And as we build, we can delegate those tasks, but I’m really proud of how everyone has come together and pulled that off.”

Members of the 18th ACCS, like Captain Randy Lambert, are excited for the innovation the new mission will bring to the base.

“To see a bright new shiny airplane that’s behind you, it’s been pretty spectacular and a lot of fun, but a lot of hard work put in by a lot of people to get the airplane here and get it off the ground,” Lambert said.

The arrival of the aircraft brings one of four new missions to the base. The other three missions are the Battle Management Control Squadron, Advanced Battle Management System, Family of Systems and the Spectrum Warfare Group.