New boutique hotel coming to downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Newtown Macon and the Moonhanger Group have partnered to bring the Woodward Hotel to downtown Macon.



The hotel, which will feature a literature theme, will consist of nine rooms and a bar.

Each room will have an assortment of books as well as spaces to write and read.

The hotel will be located on Second Street.

General manager Sierra Stevens says the hotel’s location is one of its best features.

“If you are in town to see a show, you can just step right over there,” she said. “We’re also around the corner from many of our best restaurants, so even if you’re just looking for a place to hang your hat while you’re in the center of all the action, the Woodward is kind of the perfect place to do that.”

Stevens said she expects the hotel to be fully operational by the end of the summer.

