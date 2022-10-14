New bill from Senator Ossoff aims to help schools buy fresh produce

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is working to pass legislation that would help local farmers sell produce to schools.

Senator Ossoff says he wants to make sure kids in Georgia schools have access to fresh and healthy food. He also wants to make sure Georgia farmers have the opportunity to provide that food.

He says the new legislation aims to help schools buy locally grown fruits and vegetables. As a parent to a young child himself, Senator Ossoff says it’s important to him that kids have access to high-quality, nutritious food.

“It’s important for every family in Georgia,” he said. “We want to send our kids to school knowing they’re going to be well fed, properly fed, with good food, fresh food. At the same time, we want Georgia farmers to have the opportunity to sell great Georgia produce that’s fresh and locally grown to our schools, so it’s really a win-win.”

Senator Ossoff is currently working to gather bipartisan support for the legislation to increase the likelihood of it passing.