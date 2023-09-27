Baldwin County selects Atrium Health Navicent for new ambulance service following Grady EMS exit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just a month after Grady EMS announced its departure, Baldwin County commissioners have chosen Atrium Health Navicent to provide ambulance services, citing cost-effectiveness as a key factor in the decision.

“Atrium Health Navicent provided an excellent price,” County Manager Carlos Tobar said.

The service agreement with Atrium is priced at $195,000 over a three-year period. According to Tobar, Atrium Health Navicent outperformed four other qualified providers in terms of cost, and is slated to commence its services in November.