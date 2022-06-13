Neighborhood Grocery robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place just after 6:15a.m., Sunday morning, at the Napier Neighborhood Grocery, located at 1095 Pio Nono Ave.

It was reported that a male subject entered the store with a gun. He demanded money from the store clerk and after getting the cash he fled the store on foot. No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as wearing a Gray hoodie, camouflage pants and top, gloves and a mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.