Nationally ranked Houston County fails to make the GHSA baseball playoffs semifinals

ACE Charter to host Social Circle in a game three decider for a spot in the 1A Final Four

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 10th-ranked team in the nation, Houston County, hosted Buford in a game three decider for a spot in the GHSA Baseball playoffs 6A bracket.

The Bears strike first, scoring one run in the bottom of the first off a single to left field.

However, Buford answered with two runs in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead.

The top of the fourth inning was the changing point. Buford scored eight runs with two outs in the inning, taking a commanding 10-1 lead.

The Eagles scored one more in the top of the fifth, knocking off the reigning 6A state champions in the deciding game 11-1 in five innings due to the mercy rule.

Bleckley County was also in action hosting Pace Academy for a spot in the 2A Final Four; however, the Royals’ season ends losing game one 5-2 and game two 7-1.

Ace Charter hosted Social Circle in the 1A Public Elite Eight. The Gryphons lost game one 6-3 but bounced back and won game two 17-7. A game three decider will be played tomorrow at ACE at 6 p.m. for a spot in the Final Four.