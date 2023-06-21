National Junior High School Rodeo arrives at Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The National Junior High School Rodeo is underway at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

Cowboys and cowgirls are competing for a chance to earn money for college scholarship funds, along with other prizes.

Gary Hawkes, the Vice President of Marketing for the National High School Rodeo Association, says this competition is a great way to invest in future of our youth.

“Kids have a chance to earn over $200,000 in scholarships,” Hawkes said. “Our association as a whole puts out around $2 million in scholarships.”

The rodeo, which started Sunday and runs through Saturday, features competitions in ribbon roping, breakaways, bull riding and goat tying.

Junior High President of the Association, Wesley Lammers, hopes people throughout Middle Georgia will come out and support the competitors.

“We love to see everybody here come support these kids,” Lammers said. “This is what they work for all year, what they put all their hard work into. This is just where they get awarded for all their hard work and effort put in throughout the whole year.”

The competition runs through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.