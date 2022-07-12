NASA’s new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — NASA has unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope.

One of the views released Tuesday was a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star. The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope unveiled Monday was a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen. The additional images from the telescope were expected to be more cosmic beauty shots. The latest images were released at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center in Maryland.