MVP Initiative reviewing progress on goals, asking for help from community

Macon Violence Prevention Initiative (MVP) leaders are calling on the community to help prevent violence in Macon-Bibb.

Macon Violence Prevention Initiative looking over its goals and progress MVP

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Violence Prevention Initiative (MVP) leaders are calling on the community to help prevent violence in Macon-Bibb.

Leaders are reviewing progress on the initiative’s goals so far.

Coordinator Jeremy Grissom says blight is being tackled and that the initiative is working with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful and Macon Mental Health Matters.

“Anyone in Macon-Bibb who reaches out to get those services will get them,” he said.

Grissom says violence in the community did not begin happening overnight and that the initiative is slowly working to change that.

“It’s going to continue to have to work for a period of time, so we’re here and we ask that you join us,” he said. “We’re going to keep fighting to eradicate this problem.”

Several organizations have joined the initiative to help reduce violence in their communities.

One of those organizations is “Project 32,” a non-profit started by Joseph Mann after his mentee was murdered.

Mann’s mentee was the 32nd homicide of the year in 2020, so he wanted to make a change.

“The kids that we work with, they spend more time doing extracurricular things now instead of sitting in the streets,” he said. “We know we can’t reach everybody, but we try to reach all the kids that we can.”

His organization works with kids of all ages, and he’s hoping to reach more kids with a new program known as the “Mitigating Violence Program.”

It’s a two-month program aimed at getting children to talk about their problems and let their feelings out in the boxing ring.

“Physical activity in most kids reduces anger, reduces violence,” he said. “We’re going to give that there, and then at the end of the program here, we’re going to do a boxing exhibition.”