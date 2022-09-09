Museum of Aviation to host first ever ‘STEM City Expo’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Museum of Aviation is looking to immerse children in STEM careers.

It’s doing so by hosting its first ever STEM City Expo at the Century of Flight Hangar.

Over 20 organizations like Flint Energies, Houston Healthcare and Georgia Power will be set up with a booth.

Throughout the expo you can win prizes, take a coding course, view special presentations and receive a virtual reality discount.

Melissa Spalding the Director of Education and Visitor Experience with the museum says, they’re hoping to reach families from across middle Georgia.

“How often do you hear children say why do I need to know that? Well we’re here to make those connections so that they can see these as future careers.”

Spalding also says the organizing of the expo is a workforce initiative. With the expo the museum can show students how learning about stem is going to help them in future careers.

The expo is free, and food trucks will also be out. It’s taking place Saturday, September 10th, at the century of flight hangar located at 1942 Heritage Boulevard in Warner Robins, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.