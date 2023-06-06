Museum of Aviation STEM summer camps incorporate more technology at lower price

The Summer Camp Series offers 36 workshops in subjects like coding, web design, robotics and flight simulation.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Museum of Aviation is integrating more technology into its National STEM Academy Summer Camp Series, and keeping costs low for parents – thanks to support from donors.

More than 500 students are registered to attend thirty-six different camps as part of the Museum’s six week program. Students between 1st and 10th grade will get hands-on experience in subjects like coding, web design, robotics and flight simulation.

Museum Director of Education, Melissa Spalding, says this year the program has more to offer compared to the cost of other summer camps.

“You’ll find that ours is really very reasonable because we have other donors that help support paying for the class,” Spalding said. “We bought all new tablets this year, we have new computers and these robotics kits – they cost a lot.”

The program kicked off this week and will continue through July. Each camp costs $130 and runs Monday through Friday from 9:30am to noon each.

Spalding says while registration is almost full, you can still join a waitlist through the Museum’s website. She also encourages parents to check the website regularly for updates on upcoming free events.