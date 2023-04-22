Museum of Aviation hosts former POWs panel for 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming

The Museum of Aviation commemorated the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming, which brought back nearly 600 American Prisoners of War (POWs) from Vietnam, by hosting a panel of former POWs on Friday.

Retired Brigadier General Jim Sehorn, who spent five years and three months as a POW in Vietnam, was among the speakers.

In November of 1967, Sehorn’s aircraft was shot down over North Vietnam, where he was captured as a prisoner. He says it was the best tour he ever served, but also the one he would least like to repeat.

“One of those assignments, or tours of duty, that contributed most to my commitment to our homeland and country was five years and three months to the day as a prisoner of war in Vietnam,” Sehorn explained.

The event, which included a Q&A with the audience, is the first in the museum’s Heritage Series that highlights the Air Force’s history. Nearly 200 people attended the panel, including several Vietnam War Veterans.

Sehorn emphasized the importance of remembering the freedoms Americans enjoy and the commitment to each other as a community.

“I think it is critically important in this day and age that this nation accepts the fact that the perpetuation of a free America, a democratic society, requires personal commitment and sacrifice of the citizenry,” Sehorn said.