Museum of Aviation Foundation’s STEM Academy receives grant

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Museum of Aviation Foundation’s STEM Academy will continue immersing students into STEM careers.

This is thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Peyton Anderson Foundation.

The grant will go toward supporting Bibb County elementary students.

The STEM Academy says the grant will help with its “On-the-Go-Science show programs.”

Education Director for the Museum, Melissa Spalding, says this allows the academy to provide science materials to those students.

“We want them to not be afraid of STEM and to really enjoy getting their hands on things, do interactive activities so that they would want to pursue careers in STEM,” she said. “Making STEM fun and interactive is a great way to bolster their learning.”

The STEM academy says the grant will be implemented in January and will last for two years. The goal is to reach every elementary student in Bibb County in those two years.