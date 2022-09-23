Museum of Aviation dedicates new engine display

The Museum held a celebration event to showcase the acquisition of a fully working engine for its C-7A "Caribou".

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Aviation received a special exhibit for one of its older aircraft.

It held a celebration event to showcase the acquisition of a fully working engine for its C-7A “Caribou”, a plane the museum has had since 1985.

Nick Tcherniavsky is a member of the C7 Caribou Association. It’s a group of veterans dedicated to teaching others about the C7. He says the new display is important for showing the legacy of the Vietnam War.

“It is a time period in our history that does need to be preserved and there should be…really some visual things taught about it and I think that what they’ve done here at the museum is a very good start on that,” said Tcherniavsky.

The museum also set up a display next to the open cargo bay of the plane to showcase objects that would have been found on board, along with a painting showcasing the aircraft in action.