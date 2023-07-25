Muse Theatre expansion project to nearly double downtown Perry’s dining options

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Muse Theatre in downtown Perry has announced plans to introduce five new restaurants and a rooftop bar in a bid to draw more visitors to the city’s center.

Chad Bryant, owner of the Muse Theatre, believes the expansion will significantly increase visitors.

“Right now I think we have probably six restaurants in Downtown Perry,” Bryant said. “This concept adds five restaurants, so really we almost double the food options in the downtown region.”

Megan Brent, owner of The Perfect Pear, a Perry mainstay for over a decade, says she’s excited about the project.

“I do think we need more restaurants I think the more the merrier when it comes to business,” Brent said. “I’ve had the distinct honor of watching Perry grow firsthand from my window here for the last 12 years we’ve been in this particular business. Perry was not bustling and hustling like it is now when I moved in. It’s really been great to see it grow.”

Bryant that the historical significance of the theater will remain intact after the planned renovations. The expansion process is set to start next month and be completed in 2024.